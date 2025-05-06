Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 6 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has directed the conduct of a comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill across all districts of Tripura on May 7.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), in collaboration with the District Civil Defence Corps, will spearhead the exercise, ensuring active involvement from various emergency and disaster response agencies.

The drill aims to evaluate the readiness, efficiency, and coordination among civil defence units and allied departments in managing potential hostile attacks and emergencies.

The mock drill will simulate various crisis scenarios, including dissemination of air raid warnings, evacuation and rescue operations, first aid and medical response, fire-fighting, hazard management, restoration of essential services and others.

Additionally, trained civil defence volunteers, stationed throughout the state, will be at the forefront of the drill.

These volunteers, known for their swift response during emergencies, will demonstrate vital skills in coordination with police, fire services, health departments, and other key agencies.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperative, emphasising that the exercise is purely simulated in nature and does not represent a real threat. (ANI)

