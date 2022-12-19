Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha broke the protocol and joined Argentina fans in Agartala to witness the thrilling FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

The Chief Minister came out on the road driving a car without security cover and reached North Gate area in Agartala where a good number of Argentina fans were watching the nail-biting match on a giant screen on Sunday night.

Also Read | E-Commerce Revenue Plummets $250 Billion Globally in 2022: Report.

Accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman Sambit Patra, Saha joined the crowd like a common man, he was greeted by the youth present at the spot amid huge enthusiasm. The Chief Minister's sudden appearance left the people present surprised.

"There is huge enthusiasm among the state's youth towards football. If they get a proper platform, they would definitely shine. The present state government is working in this direction, he said.

Also Read | West Bengal: Endangered White Himalayan Porcupines Seized at Burdwan Railway Station.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Champions- Argentina in a social media post.

"What a game Congratulations Argentina for this spectacular win. Joined the enthusiastic youth of Agartala, watched the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 and witnessed the historic win of Argentina," tweeted Saha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)