Agartala, Nov 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP workers for the National Democratic Alliance's massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, maintaining sway over 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine ahead in just 50 seats.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: 'Modi Magic' Stumps MVA As PM Narendra Modi Leads Mahayuti to Back-to-Back Wins.

"Heartiest congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers & the people of Maharashtra on Mahayuti's grand victory,” he said in a post on X.

"This historic mandate reflects the faith in BJP's governance, NDA's sensitivity towards poor welfare & PM Modi's leadership. Kudos to J P Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on this landslide win,” he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Sitting MLAs Yashomati Thakur, Bachchu Kadu Lose to BJP Rivals in Teosa and Achalpur Seats Respectively in Amravati.

Thousands of party workers and several leaders gathered in front of the BJP state headquarters here to celebrate the landslide victory in Maharashtra.

"It is the PM's victory. Under his leadership, the BJP has been winning one state after another because of his pro-people policies,” Saha later told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)