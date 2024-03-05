Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a significant move to boost the financial well-being of government employees and pensioners, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday declared a five per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) effective from January 1, 2024.

This marks the third time under his leadership that such an announcement has been made.

Addressing the Tripura Legislative Assembly on the third day, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the government's commitment to supporting its workforce, even during challenging times such as the pandemic.

Saha emphasized that while some governments were compelled to halt salaries, his administration went ahead and announced a DA increment to alleviate the financial burden on employees and pensioners.

"With great pleasure, I announce a five per cent DA for government employees and pensioners, reflecting our dedication to their welfare. In the face of adversity, our government has consistently prioritized the well-being of our workforce. This decision will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 500 crores from the government," Saha said.

The Chief Minister underscored the significance of this move, especially considering the substantial impact it will have on the lives of over one lakh six thousand government employees and 82,000 pensioners.

"Today at the budget session, I announced another 5 percent Dearness Allowance to the State Government Employees. This decision will be effective from 01.01.2024. The additional annual expenditure for this will be Rs 500 crores. Employees play a major role in carrying out various developmental functions of the state government. Keeping their role in mind, a total of 20 percent dearness allowance was announced after formation of our government. With this announcement, the effective DA will be 25% in total," the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

Earlier on Monday, the Tripura Appropriation Bill, 2024 and the Tripura Public Demand Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed in the state assembly budget session.

The Tripura Appropriation Bill, 2024 was introduced under Article 205 of the Constitution of India to provide for the appropriation of the consolidated fund of the State of Tripura of the money required to meet the expenditure of the Government of Tripura for the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, for the financial year 2023-24. (ANI)

