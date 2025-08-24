Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that everyone should develop a mindset of social service from student life and always uphold the spirit of patriotism in society.

He added that there should be a sense of brotherhood and unity among all.

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Burnt to Death for Dowry, Husband Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to youth power.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural event of the North East NSS Festival 2025, organised at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India's Resilience and Economic Strength Are Now a Hope for the World.

At the event, CM Saha said, "I welcome the participants from different states of the Northeast NSS Festival on behalf of the Tripura government. I am very happy to be present here today. Coming here, it feels as if the entire Northeastregion has gathered at Nazrul Kalakshetra. The Northeast region was previously neglected. The late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made efforts for the development of the Northeastregion. After taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi gave special priority to the development of the states of the North East. This is something that no previous government had done."

He further said that Prime Minister Modi has launched the Act East Policy for the development of the Northeast.

"He has given the HIRA model to the Northeast, including Tripura. HIRA means National Highway, Internet, Railway, and Airways. Now, rail connectivity has been expanded to various places in the Northeast, including Tripura and Manipur. Earlier, there was only one National Highway in our state. Now there are six National Highways," said Tripura CM.

The Chief Minister said that today's children are the future of the country.

He added, "Therefore, teachers should also play a special role in providing them with proper education. In this regard, parents should also give good advice to their children. Education is a subject that acts as a bridge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme to keep children stress-free during exams. We have never seen such a Prime Minister before. It is very important to teach children values, not just textbook knowledge. For this, proper education is essential. NSS has been working for a long time to develop youth power."

In his speech, the Chief Minister also said that everyone must have a sense of brotherhood and unity.

Tripura CM further added, "Everyone must live for each other. We must help one another. We must have a service mentality. We must remember that we are born for each other. Only with this thought is change possible in society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always dreams about the youth. We have to make our respective states self-reliant. Only then can we build a self-reliant India."

The event was attended by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs P.K. Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary to the Central Government Rajiv Kumar Singh, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports L. Darlong, State NSS Officer Prabal Kanti Deb, North Eastern Regional Officer, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)