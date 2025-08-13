Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 13 (ANI): As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Wednesday.

"Hoisted the tricolor at my residence today as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign. Under PM @narendramodi ji's leadership, this campaign has united the country in pride and patriotism, carrying forward the dream of countless freedom fighters," he posted on X.

Also Read | Rajinikanth To Complete 50 Years on August 15 Since His Debut in Tamil Cinema, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai Extends Wishes.

In addition to this, Chief Ministers of several BJP-led states took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Wednesday and hoisted the tricolour at their residences ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the tricolour at his residence and wrote on X, "The proclamation of our unity, the resolve of our integrity, the eternal symbol of our sovereignty and pride... 'Our Tricolour' Let us join the #HarGharTiranga campaign...Jai Hind!"Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hoisted the tricolour at his residence in Chandigarh, while Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel hoisted the flag in Gandhinagar .

Also Read | PwC India Hiring Alert: Advisory Firm Plans To Create 20,000 New Jobs by 2030, Targets Threefold Revenue Growth Through Expansion and Digital Transformation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his wife Sonal Shah, hoisted the flag at their residence in Delhi's Krishna Menon Marg and participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.Visuals from his residence showed him hoisting the several feet long tiranga with his wife on his terrace, while the residence was also draped with the colours of the Indian flag.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also hoisted the Tricolour at her residence.

"As the nation prepares to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, felt honoured hoisting our Tricolour at my residence. Join hands in taking the spirit of #HarGharTiranga forward. Hoist the national flag on this occasion," she posted on X.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on August 11, announced the 4th edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to inspire citizens across the nation to bring the Indian National Flag, the Tiranga, into their homes and hearts.

The campaign, carried out across the country, has become a people's movement, with over 5 lakh young people registering in the fourth year of the campaign, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)