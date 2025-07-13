Agartala, Jul 13 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday laid the foundation stone for establishing a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas in Gomati district's Bandower, aiming to boost religious tourism in the northeastern state.

Speaking at a programme, Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conclave of the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, had emphasised developing a tourism site of global standard to attract visitors from around the world.

"In line with the prime minister's wish, we are going to set up a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas at Bandower to attract millions of tourists from around the world," he said.

Saha said the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs 98 crore for developing a world-class spiritual spot at Bandower.

According to the plan, idols of 51-Shakti Peethas will be installed at the site, spreading over 15 acres of land, he said.

The spiritual site will have an interpretation centre, the biggest idol of Nataraj in the world, a cafeteria, a sky bridge and cottages for accommodation. The proposed facilities will have a capacity of managing 7000 pilgrims at a time, he said.

Hoping that the proposed replica of the 51-Shakti Peethas will be an important spiritual spot in the country, the chief minister said a person can't visit all the Shakti Peethas, spreading across the Indian sub-continent- Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Saha added that the prime minister will be invited to consecrate the 51-Shakti Peethas, which is scheduled to be ready in the next one and a half years.

He said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already sanctioned Rs 18 crore to develop Kasbewari Kali Bari in Sepahaijala and the ADB is likely to fund a facelift project for Chaturdash Devta temple in West Tripura.

Asserting that tourism plays a significant role in boosting the state's gross domestic product, the chief minister said the proposed replica of 51-Shakti Peethas will not only promote spiritual tourism but also strengthen Tripura's growth engine.

The chief minister said the government will provide security to tourists and is set to appoint over 6,000 special executives to assist the state force in maintaining law and order.

