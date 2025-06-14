Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the World Blood Donor Day 2025 celebrations in Agartala and urged people to donate blood to save lives.

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha said, "We celebrate World Blood Donor Day annually in Tripura. This time, I saw that organisations and NGOs organise blood donation camps, and they were honoured for their work. Our main objective is to give a message to people who hesitate to donate blood. Blood donation is a good activity as new blood cells form, you can prevent cardiovascular problems, and you can also diagnose if there is a problem in the body. That is why you can donate blood from 18 to 65 years old."

Appreciating citizens of the state, he said, "In Tripura, people reach out if there is a need for blood in blood banks. There is a history to it. So, people who do not donate blood should come forward. One unit of blood can save three lives. Blood cells and plasma can be separated in today's time as per the need of the patient."

He said that an area should have a blood-to-population ratio of one per cent, and Tripura has managed this.

"Blood usually should be one per cent of the population. There are 12 government and two private blood banks, population is 40 lakhs. Last year, there were 42,000 units (of blood). There is a good balance. If there is an emergency during elections or COVID-19, I urged people to donate blood, and people came forward," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, CM Manik Saha inaugurated the Cancer Care Facility at ILS Hospital in Agartala on Friday.

In a post on X, CM Saha wrote, "Today attended the inauguration of advanced radiotherapy services for the treatment of cancer at ILS Hospital, Agartala, in collaboration with the International Oncology Care Institute (IOCI)."

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also donated blood, saying, "Blood donation is a highly noble act. Today, on World Blood Donor Day, let's feel the importance of blood donation, spread awareness and volunteer to save lives." (ANI)

