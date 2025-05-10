Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha took part in a free eye check-up camp organised by Prabin Nagarik Sangha on Saturday. The camp, held at Vivekananda Abashan in Santipara, Agartala, aimed to provide essential eye care services to the local community.

During his visit, CM Saha appreciated the initiative and commended the organisers' efforts to promote public health, especially among older adults. CM also encouraged citizens to undergo regular eye examinations to prevent avoidable vision problems and maintain overall eye health.

The camp witnessed a significant turnout from area residents, who availed themselves of free consultations and check-ups by experienced ophthalmologists. The event highlighted the importance of community-based health initiatives in improving public well-being.

On Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a high-level security meeting at his residence to address security concerns along the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting lasted over an hour and focused primarily on intensifying surveillance and security measures across the international boundary.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, and various other security agencies, including intelligence officers, participated in the strategic discussion. The Chief Minister emphasised the need for increased vigilance to prevent cross-border crimes and maintain law and order in the border regions.

Sources indicate that the authorities are set to implement more robust monitoring systems and joint operations in sensitive areas in the coming days.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the prevailing border situation and evaluate security arrangements at airports across the country.

The meeting was focused on reviewing the current border situation and assessing security arrangements at airports across the country. The discussion comes amid heightened vigilance along sensitive zones and a push to strengthen national security infrastructure. (ANI)

