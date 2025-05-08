Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday attended the observance of World Red Cross Day 2025 at a special programme held at Red Cross Bhawan, Akhaura Road, Agartala. The event was organized by the Indian Red Cross Society, Tripura State Branch.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated blood donation camps across all districts of the state.

This initiative aims to promote voluntary blood donation and strengthen the healthcare support system throughout Tripura.

The event witnessed the presence of senior officials, Red Cross members, volunteers, and representatives from various organizations committed to social welfare.

World Red Cross Day is observed globally on May 8th to honor the principles of the Red Cross Movement and commemorate the birth anniversary of its founder, Henry Dunant.

On May 7, In a significant step forward for education reform, the Government of Tripura, in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Labhya Foundation, organized the inaugural Saharsh Utsav at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

The event, which brought together over 1,400 participants including students, teachers, education officials, and policymakers, highlighted Tripura's pioneering efforts in implementing Social Emotional Learning (SEL) through the Saharsh curriculum. This initiative is a first-of-its-kind statewide SEL program in East and North East India.Inaugurating the event, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in education.

He remarked, "Education must start with the heart," while announcing early findings from a Randomized Control Trial (RCT) on children's well-being, conducted by the Labhya Foundation in partnership with J-PAL. The results showed significant improvements in classroom engagement, empathy, and emotional resilience among students. During the event, the Chief Minister visited the Saharsh stalls, interacting with students and educators.

Key highlights of the event included the launch of the Saharsh A3 poster to be displayed in all government schools, the release of the Saharsh Progress Report 2024, and cultural performances by students celebrating diversity and emotional expression. Certificates were also awarded to 100 Saharsh Model School Leaders and State Champions. (ANI)

