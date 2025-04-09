Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 9 (ANI): In a gesture symbolizing the progress of Tripura's rail connectivity, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday boarded a train from Agartala Railway Station and headed to Dharmanagar in North Tripura District, as per a release.

The visit marks a significant occasion as the CM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 45 developmental projects in the region.

Opting for a train journey over helicopter services, the Chief Minister once again highlighted his preference for public transport during long-distance travel. This move showcased both simplicity and a strong message of infrastructural advancement.

This recurring choice by Saha reflects his commitment to promoting sustainable, accessible, and efficient transportation for all citizens.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the state has seen rapid improvements in its railway and roadway infrastructure, with Saha playing a pivotal role in implementing the vision at the state level.

His current visit is not only a testament to the government's developmental agenda but also an embodiment of its dedication to connectivity and inclusive growth. (ANI)

