Amaravati, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, over phone to enquire about his younger son Mark Shankar who was injured in a fire at a school in Singapore. The seven-year-old suffered injuries to his hands and legs in the accident at the school where he is studying. He also suffered from smoke inhalation and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Prime Minister spoke to Pawan Kalyan, who was on a visit to Alluri Seetharamaraju district, and enquired about his son’s condition. He wished for the early recovery of the child. According to Jana Sena leader and state minister Nadendla Manohar, the Prime Minister assured all required assistance to Pawan Kalyan. Mark Shankar Injured: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Visits Son Injured in Singapore Fire Accident.

Manohar thanked the school staff who rescued Mark Shankar. One person died and 15 were injured in the accident that occurred during a school event. The actor-politician will be leaving for Singapore from Visakhapatnam later in the day. Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and megastar K. Chiranjeevi and his wife will also be leaving for Singapore.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed concern over the injuries sustained by Mark Shankar, during a school event in Singapore. The Governor wished a speedy recovery to Shankar, who is presently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore. Pawan Kalyan Says Son Mark Shankar May Have Long-Term Impact of Smoke Inhalation After Singapore School Fire.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also expressed concern over Mark Shankar sustaining injuries in the fire accident and wished him a speedy recovery. Ministers and leaders of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and several well-wishers also expressed concern on learning about the incident.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on ‘X’ that he was shocked to know about the fire accident at a school in Singapore in which Pawan Kalyan’s son got injured. “My thoughts are with the family in this difficult time. Wishing him a swift and complete recovery,” he said. Mark Shankar was born to Pawan Kalyan from his third wife Anna Lezhneva in 2017. He is the youngest of the actor’s four children.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2025 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).