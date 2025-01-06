Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his concern over the fire that broke out in a picnic bus and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals.

As many as six people were injured after a fire broke out in a picnic bus in West Tripura district on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the injured individuals have been referred to the GB Pant Hospital for further treatment and the state government is monitoring the situation to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, CM Saha urged the individuals to be cautious and mindful while going for a picnic.

In a social media post on X, Manik Saha wrote, "Deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident in Mohanpur, where a picnic bus caught fire following a generator blast. Praying for the speedy recovery of the individuals injured in this tragic event. Six of the injured have been referred to GB Pant Hospital for further treatment. We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the injured receive immediate medical attention. Urging everyone to be cautious and mindful while enjoying the picnic."

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1875919283978715164

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported several people were left injured and two were in critical condition after a fire broke out in a picnic bus in West Tripura district.

The incident occurred Sidhai Mohanpur Jagatpur Choumuni area of the district when the bus suddenly caught fire following a generator explosion, resulting in severe injuries to two students who are now in critical condition. (ANI)

