A school bus carrying students caught fire near Mountain Glory Society in Pune's Kharadi on Thursday, December 5. Fortunately, all the school children and the driver were rescued without injuries. The fire brigade promptly responded to the scene and managed the situation. A video showed the completely gutted school bus. Pune Fire: Blaze Erupts in 3-Storey Building Near Hadapsar’s Vaibhav Talkies, Residents Climb Down From Balcony to Escape (Watch Video).

Pune Bus Fire Video

