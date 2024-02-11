Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited houses of beneficiaries under the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan in Surma Constituency, Dhalai district, on Saturday and described the work done by the BJP government.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan is ongoing. It was very pleasant to have lunch in the house of a BJP Karyakarta. I visited 15 to 20 houses of beneficiaries under Gaon Chalo Abhiyan here today."

He further stated that he had also distributed a leaflet describing the work done by the BJP government.

"I am very glad to receive a positive response in favour of the BJP government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Pradeep Oriya, a beneficiary, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am very glad to see CM Saha in my local area. I am thankful to the BJP government for giving me a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Scheme. I am also receiving regular wages."

Sapna Oriya, another beneficiary, said that she was very happy to receive an old-age pension under the BJP government. "I have also received a house under the Pradhan Mantri Abash Yojna Scheme. I am very delighted to see our CM today," she added.

Earlier, CM Saha attended the Mahila Shakti Bandhan programme at Surma constituency, Dhalai, under Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan.

The function was attended by all the women members of the Self-Help Group (SHG) and women of various NGOs in the presence of the MLA of Surma Constituency and Kamalpur Constituency.

CM Saha said, "Our BJP government is more emphasising on the growth of women of the state and country."

He further said that PM Narendra Modi had always given importance to women in the country.

"Earlier there were near about 4000 women-run Self Help Groups (SHG) but now after the establishment of our BJP government, it has crossed about 51,000 groups. It's a very important step towards the development of the state," he added.

Taking to X CM Saha said that the development initiatives of Viksit Bharat worked on 4 pillars- youth, Garib, women and farmers.

"Modi Ki Guarantee's impact was widely seen amongst the workers of the Tea Garden of Mahabir Gram Panchayat area under Surma Assembly Constituency in Dhalai district during the Gaon Chalo Abhiyan today. There was only one echo Modi Again In 2024," he added.

Shakti Bandhan is mainly aimed at the women's cells to get them empowered in all possible ways which is why all women, including those who are already in business through different SHG (Self-help groups), are expected to get involved. (ANI)

