Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, inaugurated Kali Puja pandals in Agartala, Tripura, on Monday.

On the eve of the celebrations, the Chief Minister of Tripura stated that everyone in the state celebrates Durga Pooja together. He also mentioned that he has inaugurated several Durga pandals.

"Everyone celebrates Durga Puja together in Tripura... After the Laxmi puja, everyone waits for the Diwali festival... I have visited many places and have also inaugurated many pandals..." Saha told ANI.

Tripura is not the only place celebrating Diwali with enthusiasm. In Rajasthan, several areas of Jodhpur city were illuminated with colourful lights, while in Udaipur, an Operation Sindoor-themed entrance gate was installed in honour of the Indian Armed Forces. In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, the Sri Thayumanavar Temple was adorned with beautiful lights, truly justifying Diwali as the festival of lights.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Deepotsav, Ayodhya entered the Guinness World Records by lighting over 26 lakh oil lamps and hosting the largest-ever Saryu aarti, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department in collaboration with the Ayodhya District Administration. In the largest display of oil lamps, 2,617,215 diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu River. During the event, many participants engaged in a simultaneous 'diya' rotation. In the Saryu Aarti, 2,128 devotees performed the aarti on the evening of October 17.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Ayodhya's grand Deepotsav celebration for setting two Guinness World Records. In a post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the event of lighting 26 lakh oil lamps' entry into the Guinness World Records has reignited the eternal radiance of Sanatan culture.

"In the 'Ramamaya' Shri Ayodhya Dham today, the shimmering light of 2,617,215 lamps has created a world record, reigniting the eternal radiance of Sanatan culture," wrote UP CM. (ANI)

