Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the North-East NSS Festival at Nazrul Kalakshetra, Agartala. CM Manik Saha said that this 5-day program would strengthen unity in diversity.

The event brings together hundreds of NSS volunteers from across the northeastern states for a five-day celebration of youth power, cultural exchange, and social service.

Speaking to ANI, CM Manik Saha said, "This program has been organised by the NSS unit of the Northeast. Just as the Prime Minister has named the Northeast as 'Ashtalakshmi'. This is a 5-day program that will strengthen unity in diversity. Given the development happening in the Northeast, the youth are being encouraged, and numerous programs will be held over the next 5 days. A developed India will only be possible when all states are developed. I wish for the success of this program."

He further said that under PM Modi's 'Act East Policy' development is taking place in North east and youth should take devlopment activities in North east as a challenge.

"Youth should take a pledge for the development of the region. They have strong innovative ideas, and PM Modi has huge trust in them," he added.

The festival, being held from August 23 to 27, 2025, is jointly organised by the Tripura State NSS Cell, the NSS Regional Directorate of NER, Guwahati, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Alongside CM, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Tinku Roy, and other dignitaries were present in this festival.This festival aims to foster unity, leadership, and community service among young volunteers, while also highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the Northeast.

Earlier to realise the dream of a developed Tripura by 2047, Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Friday, released the vision document titled "Vikhit Tripura-2047" at Pragya Bhavan, Agartala.

The document outlines a comprehensive roadmap to achieve self-reliance in multiple parameters, aligned with the slogan "Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura" (Advanced Tripura, Best Tripura).

Key goals include strengthening the economy, increasing per capita income, boosting GDP, achieving 100 percent renewable energy use, attaining 100 percent literacy, promoting women's empowerment, and expanding international trade.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision document's core objective is to ensure an inclusive, safe, prosperous, and healthy future for the people of Tripura. (ANI)

