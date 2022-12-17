Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation stone of a school and inaugurated a Trauma care centre in Udaipur, Gomati district.

Earlier on December 16, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects at the Regional College of Physical Education, Panisagar, North Tripura.

Tripura CM also inaugurated a newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel.

"Various plans are being implemented in the entire state to develop modern sports infrastructure for improving the standard of sports. Inauguration of newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel at Panisagar Regional Physical Education College in Uttar district today," Tweeted Manik Shah.

He said that under Khelo India, the aim is to improve the quality of infrastructure further.

"We have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a synthetic football ground, swimming pool and a hostel at college. It's nice to interact with children here. Under Khelo India, we aim to improve the quality of infrastructure further here," said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

CM Manik Saha also inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Bhawan in Agartala, interacted with the local farmers, and participated in the plantation.

"The present state govt is working for expansion of the Agriculture system and farmers' welfare on a priority basis. Today inaugurated the new building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Panisagar in the North Tripura district. Also interacted with the local farmers and took part in the plantation," Tweeted Manik Saha.

Earlier on December 15, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off Swachhata Rath and Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's December 18 visit to the state.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder and Chief Secretary JK Sinha flagged off the cleanliness drive on Wednesday from in front of the Ujjayanta Palace and Maharaj Ganj Bazar area.

According to the official sources, PM Modi will be in Agartala on Sunday.

Keeping the mission of PM Narendra Modi's Swachhata Abhiyan in mind, the municipal corporation here and in all other areas have started the drive.

The chief minister was seen with a broom sweeping the streets with the other officials. (ANI)

