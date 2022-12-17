Australian captain Pat Cummins will look for a winning start to the series when Australia takes on South Africa in the 1st of the three-match Test series. Australia currently sits at the top of the World Test Championship points table, and they will want to maintain their position before visiting India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After recently defeating West Indies at home with sheer dominance, they will be high on confidence as well as be thoroughly prepared keeping in mind South Africa’s performance in Australia in the previous instances and how the conditions suit them. Sydney Thunder Bowled Out On 15 Runs, Lowest Total Ever In Senior Men's T20 Cricket

Against West Indies, all the batters in the Australian line-up have got opportunities to bat and score runs. The recent forms of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has also been good as they scored hundreds. Although the South African pace attack won’t be the same as West Indies, the Aussie batters will come in with enough batting time behind their back. Bowling on the other hand wasn’t tested enough against West Indies but it will be tested against South Africa. Pat Cummins is making a comeback from injury, and he has to gain match fitness quickly. Josh Hazlewood, unfortunately will miss this game with injury giving opportunity to either of Lance Morris or Scott Boland.

South Africa, meanwhile, sit at the second position of the WTC table and are desperate to maintain their position and make it to the finals. Australia is a tough place to visit for a Test series, but South Africa has enough weapons to turn things into their favour. Captain Dean Elgar has been the top scorer in Tests this year with 546 runs in 9 matches, while Keegan Petersen has scored 399 runs this year. Their batting also contains experienced batters like Temba Bavuma and Rassie Van Der Dussen. With Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada leading the pace attack, South Africa has to focus on their consistency and ability to grab crucial moments to get over the tough challenge they are about to face. Rohit Sharma Meets Zimbabwe U-19 Team In Mumbai Cricket Association, Shares Experience (Watch Video)

When is Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 17 (Saturday). The first day's play of the AUS vs SA 1st Test has a scheduled time of 5:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the AUS vs SA Test series 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the Australia vs South Africa Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa 1st Test 2022 online.

