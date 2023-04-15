Udaipur (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday offered prayers at the shrine of Mata Tripura Sundari in Udaipur.

He visited the shrine and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity and good health of the people.

Also Read | Bihar Robbery: GTAL Mobile Tower Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh Stolen in Muzaffarpur.

'Poila Boishakh' marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. 'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam.

The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying Shubho Noboborsho.

Also Read | Mumbai-Pune Highway Accident: 10 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Falls Into Ditch Near Borghat Stretch (Watch Video).

To celebrate the new year, Bengalis clean their house and decorate their front door with 'alpana', which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)