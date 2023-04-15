Patna, April 14: Thieves made off an entire mobile tower in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday. The mobile tower, belonging to GTAL company, was installed in the house of Manisha Kumari, located in Shramjivi Nagar area under Sadar police station in the city. Bihar: Thieves Steal Mobile Tower After Posing As Employees of Service Provider in Patna’s Sabzi Bagh Locality, Investigation Underway.

The mobile phone tower was found missing when company officials reached the house of Manisha Kumari to inspect it. A generator set, shelter, and stabiliser were also missing from the place. Company official Shahnawaz Anwar lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Sadar police station of the district.

During investigation, Manisha Kumari told police that some persons, claiming to be employees of GTAL, came a few months ago and said that the mobile tower is not functional and hence, they are removing it. Two Arrested for Stealing Ruscards from Mobile Tower.

They had removed all the equipment, loaded it onto a pick-up van and taken it away. The value of equipment was estimated to be Rs 4.5 lakh. This is the second time when a mobile tower was stolen in Bihar. Earlier, a mobile tower was stolen from the Sabji Bagh area of Patna in a similar fashion.

