Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha presided over the meeting of the Tripura State AIDS Control Society Council held at the Secretariat on Friday.

During the meeting, he engaged in detailed discussions on how to effectively combat and prevent the deadly disease.

Also Read | Jahan-E-Khusrau 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attends Sufi Music Festival at Sunder Nursery, Evokes Iconic Poet Amir Khusro's Fondness for 'Basant' (Watch Video).

As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister also flagged off the ICTC mobile van, which will play a crucial role in spreading awareness and providing testing services across the state.

The meeting aimed to strategize the collective efforts needed to combat HIV/AIDS and ensure the health and safety of the citizens of Tripura. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand Avalanche Update: 32 Construction Workers Rescued in Chamoli District, 25 Still Trapped in Snow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)