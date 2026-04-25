Haridwar, April 25: A man was rescued from a 40-foot-deep borewell in Haridwar after a 10-hour-long joint operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), police and fire service teams. The victim has been identified as Manohar, who met with an accident while working at the borewell, officials present at the team said. The incident took place in the Kangri village under the jurisdiction of the Shyampur Police Station in Haridwar on Friday. The rescue operation started at 10:30 am and concluded at 9:00 pm. Dausa: 5-Year-Old Boy Aryan Dies After Being Stuck in Borewell for Over 3 Days.

Team Commander, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Tirepan Singh said that the NDRF team recieved the information at 11:45 am and reached the spot within 25 minutes. First, the teams tried to rescue the victim manually, but were unsuccessful. Afterwards, a JCB machine was called, and the man was successfully rescued. Madhya Pradesh: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoumya Falls Into 250-Feet Deep Borewell in Singrauli, Dies.

"As soon as we received the information from the disaster control room at 11:45 am, our team reached the incident site. The SDRF, NDRF, civil police and fire service conducted a joint rescue operation. First, we tried to rescue the trapped man manually, but it was unsuccessful, after which a JCB machine was brought. The person was 40 feet deep in the borewell. We have rescued the victim successfully," he said. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

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