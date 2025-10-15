Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the ongoing developments in the state, seeking his support on several key matters, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

In a Facebook post after the meeting, Chief Minister Saha stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Tripura is progressing towards the vision of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat. "Under his visionary leadership, and to fulfil the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat, our government in Tripura has been taking several transformative initiatives. I apprised him of the ongoing developments and sought his kind support on key matters," Saha wrote.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister's support for the inclusion of the Bru-Reang community under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme and for increasing the allocation of wheat under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"Double-laning of the railway track in Tripura, starting a Vande Bharat train from Agartala to Guwahati, enhancement of the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), increase in the number of EMRS by 15, setting up of an Agar Board and research centre, and declaring Unakoti as a Sustainable Development Heritage Site," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, the Tripura government, led by Chief Minister Saha, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state's Health and Family Welfare Department and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to strengthen healthcare services and improve medical facilities across the state.

The signing took place in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.CM Saha said, "It is a matter of great pride that this MoU has been signed for the development of medical colleges, as well as state and district-level hospitals in Tripura, to transform them into Centres of Excellence in medical education and super-speciality healthcare services aligned with international standards."

"The State Government envisions transforming Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital into a medical hub equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for patient care, modelled on the excellence of AIIMS, New Delhi," he said. (ANI)

