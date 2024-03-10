Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha here on Sunday unveiled a five-foot-long bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at the airport named after him.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur was the last king of the state's erstwhile Manikya dynasty.

"Unveiled a Bronze Statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the architect of modern Tripura, at MBB Airport, Agartala today," CM Saha wrote on X.

"The vision and leadership of Maharaja Bir Bikram will continue to inspire generations. The statue is an honour from our Government to the stalwart, who worked tirelessly for the socio-economic progress of Tripura," the Chief Minister added.

The statue has a two-foot base and a three-foot figure and weighs 1200 kg, it was built by artists from Tripura Government College of Art and Craft.

Along with Manik Saha, state's Transport Minister Shushanta Chowdhury, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tinku Roy were also present on the occasion.

He was popularly known as the 'Architect of Tripura' due to his contribution to economic, social and mainly educational institutions. (ANI)

