Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government has been consistently working towards enhancing the health infrastructure and is soon set to launch the state's own Jan Arogya Yojana, aligning with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which aims to provide health insurance coverage to all segments of the state's population in saturation mode, ensuring the security of their healthcare needs. Saha highlighted the initiatives while attending the inauguration programme of New Office Building of National Dental Commission and laying the foundation stone of four Nursing Colleges in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya at New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art building of the National Dental Commission, is a landmark event that reflects the commitment of our government led by visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi's, to usher in transformative reforms in the healthcare sector. "This new building is not just a structure of bricks and mortar; it is a testament to our commitment to providing a conducive work environment for the efficient functioning of the Council in managing the present workload effectively", he said.

Also Read | Assam Government Introduces Bill Imposing Rs 10 Crore Fine, 10 Years Jail if Found Cheating in Public Recruitment Exams.

He said that the state government has been continuously striving to bring excellence in the health infrastructure and the health education sector. "Recently, we have established the sole dental college in the state. The Agartala Government Dental College has started its session with 50 intake capacities of students and with all nine functioning dental speciality departments. Modern teaching methods have been supplemented by the installation of high-tech equipment in the classrooms and labs. The commitment of my State government in the health sector is primarily focussed on reducing the infrastructural bottlenecks faced by the common public in the State since many years. The decision to establish 100 new Health centres is a testament to our commitment", he said. He also informed that the State government has revamped the biggest referral hospital of the State recently and increased the number of beds for the patients upto almost 200 per cent. "My government in Tripura is shortly going to launch, the State's own Jan Arogya Yojana in line to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB - PMJAY) to provide the security of health insurance coverage to all the segments of population of the State in saturation mode," Saha said. Expressing gratitude, Saha said that today's events are about ushering in a new era in dental education and healthcare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)