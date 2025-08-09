Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 9 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited TMC hospital in Agartala on Friday evening to see the ailing Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Bishwabandhu Sen, after the latter was on his way back home to North Tripura.

The Chief Minister rushed to the hospital on hearing this news and enquired about the Speaker's health. Alongside him, Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Choudhury and several other dignitaries also visited the hospital and wished Sen a speedy recovery.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Kota Police Bust Online Betting Racket Linked to Mahadev Satta Network; 6 Arrested, Multiple Accounts Worth 18 Crore Transactions Seized.

Bishwabandhu Sen was referred to a private hospital at Agartala and underwent brain surgery by a team of doctors comprising TMC, AGMC and ILS hospitals.

In a latest development, the Tripura CM briefed the media that following his successful surgery, his condition is stable, although 72-hour time has been given by the team of doctors.

Also Read | 'India Negotiating Trade Pacts With Several Nations, Including US', Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Tripura CM also said, "According to reports, the Speaker suffered a brain stroke and was initially taken to Hapania Hospital. At the Chief Minister's request, he was later transferred to ILS Hospital in the Chief Minister's convoy. There, an operation was performed jointly by doctors from TMC, AGMC, and ILS. He is now somewhat stable, though doctors have identified the next 72 hours as a critical period."

The government has stated that if more advanced treatment is required, they are prepared to shift him to another facility. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)