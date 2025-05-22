Agartala, May 22 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday welcomed the arrival of three tiger cubs at Sepahijala Zoo in the state.

The zoo is located 29 km from the state capital.

"Exciting news…Future kings & queens of the forest arrive in Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary. A tigress in Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary has given birth to three adorable cubs," the CM said in a Facebook post.

He said, "Let's give a warm welcome to these little bundles of joy & wish them a safe & thriving life in the wild."

A pair of tigers were brought to the Sepahijala Zoo from West Bengal as part of an animal exchange programme in February last year. On May 11 the tigress gave birth to three cubs, Zoo Director, Biswajit Das had told PTI on May 19.

With the birth of the three cubs, the number of big cats in the zoo has grown to five.

"The mother and her three cubs are doing well inside the enclosure, while the male tiger has been moved from there as part of precautionary measures," Das said.

CCTV cameras have been installed around the enclosure to monitor the first-time mother and her cubs round the clock, the zoo director said.

Visitors are not being allowed to see the enclosure to ensure that the mother and the cubs don't get disturbed, he added.

