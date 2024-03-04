Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 4 (ANI): In an effort to reduce road accidents in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government has implemented a series of measures, including deploying forensic experts at accident sites to investigate the scientific causes and acquiring 20 speed radar guns and 8 interceptor vehicles to promptly address violations.

During the second day of the budget session of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha emphasized the government's commitment to reducing road accidents.

He revealed that 16 accident-prone areas and 80 high-risk zones have been identified and communicated to various district police officers for immediate reforms to prevent vehicular accidents.

"Special operations have been initiated to analyse the causes, timing, types of vehicles, and road conditions of recently occurring accidents. Regular meetings are being held with the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department, NHIDCL, and other stakeholders at the state and district levels to develop ancillary infrastructure, including renovating both sides of the National Highway," he stated.

Dr Saha mentioned the decision to utilize modern tools such as road barrier trolleys, road divider corners, reflective tapes, signboards, and other special equipment to enhance traffic management.

He added, "Enforcement drives, in accordance with the 'Motor Vehicle Act,' are being carried out regularly, with actions such as the confiscation of driving licenses and penalties against training institutes."

The Chief Minister also highlighted joint operations between the police and transport departments in various parts of the state, involving local club authorities and NGOs recruiting volunteers to assist in traffic control during peak hours. Public awareness programs on traffic laws are also being aired.

Dr Saha further informed that forensic experts are actively engaged at accident sites to investigate the scientific causes in cases related to road traffic accidents.

He emphasized the immediate involvement of concerned police officers and district police officers at accident scenes. Additionally, plans for road expansion and various reforms, in response to the rising number of vehicles, are underway.

"The procurement of 20 speed radar guns and 8 interceptor vehicles aims to take immediate action against violations of prescribed speed limits on state roads, including national highways. The State Traffic Police and the State Government Road Transport Department are collaboratively working to enhance traffic management infrastructure in the state," he added. (ANI)

