Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has expressed deep grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away recently. In an official statement, the Governor described the demise as an "irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry."

Expressing his shock and sorrow, Governor Reddy said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable."

Governor Reddy Nallu recalled the actor's legacy in Indian cinema, particularly in Telugu films, where he left a lasting impression through a wide range of powerful performances, especially as a villain and character artist. "The numerous memorable roles he played will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences," he added.

Apart from his contribution to cinema, the Governor also acknowledged Kota Srinivasa Rao's service in public life. The late actor was elected as an MLA from Vijayawada in 1999, further underlining his commitment to the people.

Governor Reddy concluded his message by offering his profound condolences to the bereaved family and praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

On offering tributes to veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao said on Sunday, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was a senior artist in the Telugu film industry. He was also a BJP MLA and party leader. His demise today has put the entire cine industry in a state of mourning. His death is a loss not just to the Telugu Film Industry, but also to the entire Indian film industry and also to the BJP..." (ANI)

