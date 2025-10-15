Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 15 (ANI): The 57th National Service Scheme (NSS) Day was celebrated in Tripura with great enthusiasm. The event was organised by the NSS unit functioning under the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Tripura.

NSS volunteers from across the state actively participated in the programme. At the national level, two officers were honoured for their contributions, while twenty volunteers were felicitated at the state-level event for their exemplary service.

The primary objective of the celebration was to promote the spirit of social service, inspire NSS volunteers to engage more actively in community work, and strengthen cooperation with the government to advance social welfare initiatives.

"Today, we are celebrating the 57th NSS Day. The NSS unit in Tripura, which functions under the Directorate of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised this event. NSS volunteers from across Tripura participated in the programme. At the national level, two officers were awarded, while twenty volunteers were felicitated here at the state level. The main objective of organising this programme is to promote social service, encourage NSS volunteers to engage more actively in social work, and strengthen collaboration with the government in serving society," Chakrabarty told ANI.

Meanwhile, a District-Level Red Run was organised in Agartala on Tuesday with the primary objective of spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS, highlighting their harmful effects, and encouraging people to stay away from drug abuse.

The initiative, undertaken by the Health Department, also aims to promote physical activity and inspire individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. (ANI)

