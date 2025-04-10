Agartala, Apr 10 (PTI) The Tripura government is planning to set up a homeopathy medical college, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday.

Tripura at present has three medical colleges and a dental college.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police To Submit Report on FIR Against VHP Over Ram Navami Procession in Howrah.

Addressing a programme on World Homeopathy Day at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, Saha said his government is planning to establish a homeopathy medical college for the overall development of homeopathy treatment in the state.

"Recently, I have visited the state homeopathy hospital. Investors have expressed their willingness to set up a homeopathic medical college. The government is planning it for the overall development of traditional healthcare," he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Teen Daughter for Lying About PU Exam Results, Gets Life Term.

He stressed more research on homeopathy.

Saha, who is a dentist by profession, said people still have doubts about the homeopathy treatment procedure, but it is the responsibility of the doctors to clear them.

"Homeopathy may not bring immediate relief to the patients, but it is beneficial in the long-term treatment process. It has relatively fewer side effects. The homeopathy medical officers must highlight their success stories to attract people," he said.

At present, 173 medical officers in homeopathy are engaged in government hospitals in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)