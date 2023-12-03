Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Tripura government has set a target of purchasing 40,000 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers at the minimum support price during the kharif season. Paddy will be purchased at the rate of Rs 21.83 per kg, said a press release issued by the government.

This paddy will be purchased from 49 paddy purchasing centres in the state. Paddy will be purchased from December 11.

A target has been set to complete the process of purchasing paddy by January 31, 2024.

Food Minister Sushant Chowdhury announced this news at a joint press conference organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and the Department of Food, Public Procurement and Consumer Affairs at the secretariat's press conference hall on Saturday, the release said.

Agriculture Minister Ratan lal Nath was present at the press conference. In a press conference, the food minister said that on December 11, rice will be purchased from farmers at the minimum support price from a paddy purchasing Centre in Melaghar, Sipahijala district.

In this regard, under the chairmanship of Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath, a virtual meeting was held today with Sub-Divisional Commissioners of the state, Agriculture Officers of 8 districts and various levels of officials of the Food Department.

In the press conference, the food minister said that since the establishment of the current government in the state in 2018, paddy has been purchased twice a year. Keeping that continuity, the state government has decided to purchase 40 thousand metric tons of paddy from the farmers of the state in this kharif season.

In a press conference, Agriculture Minister Ratanlal Nath said that to double the income of the farmers of the state, the state government started purchasing paddy from the farmers at the minimum support price in 2018.

This initiative is taken to encourage the farmers to engage in agricultural activities as well as to ensure that they get a fair price for the produce they produce.

He informed that from the year 2018-19 to the year 2022-23, 1 lakh 79 thousand 219 metric tons of paddy has been purchased from 91 thousand 377 farmers of the state at minimum support price. As a result, the farmers got 342 crore 34 lakh rupees. For the convenience of farmers, the Minister of Agriculture highlighted the relative increase in the minimum support price from 2018-19 and said that in 2018-19, the minimum support price per kg of paddy was Rs 17.50, in 2019-20 it was Rs 18.15, in 2020-21 it was Rs 18. 68, Rs 19.40 in 2021-22, Rs 20.40 in 2022-23 and now Rs 21.83 paisa.

He highlighted the topic of discussion on agriculture development and information on the difference between the production and demand of rice in North Eastern states at the virtual conference organized by ICAR for North Eastern states yesterday.

The agriculture minister mentioned that the state government is continuously moving forward with the goal of food self-sufficiency and doubling the income of farmers. Special Secretary of Food, Public Procurement and Consumer Affairs Department Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Sharadindu Das, Additional Director of Food Public Procurement and Consumer Affairs Department Animesh Devarbma were present at the press conference. (ANI)

