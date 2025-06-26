Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 26 (ANI): The stage is set for grand Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra celebrations to be held on Friday from the ISKCON Temple at Ashram Chowmuhani.

Speaking to the media, Kanak Kanti Govind Das shared details of the upcoming event and extended a heartfelt invitation to all devotees and residents of Agartala.

Also Read | Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don't Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

"On behalf of ISKCON Temple, I warmly welcome everyone. This year, we are organizing the Rath Yatra with great enthusiasm. I invite everyone to attend and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath," said Govind Das.

"The devotees are beautifully decorating the chariot. From the bottom of my heart, I am going to begin Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra tomorrow. Around this same time tomorrow, the Rath Yatra will commence," he added.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI186 Returns to Kolkata After Take-Off As Passenger Falls Ill Midair.

He informed that devotees are working tirelessly to beautifully decorate Lord Jagannath's chariot. The Rath Yatra will begin tomorrow around the same time, making its way across the city of Agartala before returning to the temple premises.

After the chariot returns, Lord Jagannath will reside at the temple for seven days, following which the chariot will once again travel through Agartala, marking the conclusion of the Rath Yatra festivities.Govind Das urged everyone to participate in the grand celebration and experience the divine atmosphere of Rath Yatra.

Odisha's Puri is also set to witness the Jagannath Rath Yatra. During the festival, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities--Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra--to Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week and then return to the Jagannath temple.

The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue.

Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Dayal Gangwar, talked about the preparation for the traffic control and said, "We are making 21 parking spots. At five places, we are making arrangements for a 'holding area', which accommodates people during heavy crowd. The parking spots are mainly made at three major places."

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is one of the most prominent Hindu festivals in Puri, Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. The three chariots are built anew every year ahead of the annual chariot festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)