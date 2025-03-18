Agartala, Mar 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly Jitendra Chaudhury on Tuesday urged Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to take steps against cabinet minister Sudhangsu Das for making "objectionable remarks" on social media.

In a letter addressed to the governor, the senior CPI(M) leader stated, "The post by Das was not only seriously objectionable, it had also hurt the sentiment of communal harmony among the people."

"In the light of the objectionable remarks, I am requesting your prompt intervention into the matter so that elements of such unconstitutional and criminal mindset may not burden your good government and the people of all castes, creeds, religions, languages and communities of Tripura may feel safe and secure," Chaudhury said.

In a recent post on Facebook, SC Welfare minister Sudhangsu Das said, "During Aurangzeb's reign, numerous Hindu temples were destroyed, and many Hindus and Sikhs were killed... The opposition political parties and the Leftists endorse such Islamic brutality...".

Earlier, senior Congress MLA Birajit Singha had also objected to the post by the cabinet minister and appealed to him to delete the post.

