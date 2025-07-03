Agartala, Jul 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the northeastern state is no longer a "safe zone" for infiltrators because of proactive action taken by security agencies.

His remark comes in the wake of the BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), launching a widespread anti-infiltration campaign across the state.

"The day Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left her country following the student uprising and violence, I met security agencies and instructed them to prevent any infiltration across the border," Saha told reporters at the Raj Bhavan.

He added, "Tripura is no longer a ‘safe zone' for infiltrators. The security agencies have carried out extensive operations against infiltration. A strong message has already been sent to Bangladesh — it is not possible to enter Tripura and stay back using forged Aadhaar cards."

Responding to TMP's campaign, the CM said the state government is already taking action to curb infiltration.

"If they (TMP) still have concerns, we are open to sitting together and discussing them," he said.

Asked about a viral video in which a cabinet minister from Tipra Motha Party was allegedly heard urging party workers to "drive away infiltrators by caning," Saha responded, "The truth is the truth… no one can twist the truth."

At a party programme in Sabroom, South Tripura, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma was heard telling party workers to "drive away Bangladeshis back to their country by caning."

Meanwhile, another TMP legislator, Ranjit Debbarma, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre's intervention to identify and deport illegal infiltrators from the state.

