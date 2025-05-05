Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday highlighted the state's growing focus on solar energy under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY).

Speaking to ANI, state power minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision in exploring diverse methods of electricity generation, such as water, coal, wind, heat, and other sources.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Prime Minister...The Prime Minister has introduced a scheme called the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Under this scheme, our target is to reach 50,000 consumers by March 2027. This initiative is especially aimed at domestic users. The cost of installing a 1-kilowatt solar system ranges from Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000, and a subsidy of up to Rs 33,000 is available," the minister said.

"For a 2-kilowatt system, the cost is around Rs 1.3 lakhs, with a subsidy of up to Rs 66,000. For a 3-kilowatt system, the installation cost ranges from Rs 1.9 lakhs to Rs 2.1 lakhs, and a subsidy of up to Rs 85,000 is available. So far, around 13,536 people have registered under this scheme in Tripura, and 266 solar panels have already been installed..." he added.

Nath pointed out that Tripura currently generates electricity solely from natural gas, but with a gradual decline in gas supply, the state government was now turning its attention to solar power.

The Minister urged more citizens to come forward and take advantage of the scheme to help ensure a sustainable and energy-secure future for the state.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024. The initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. The government aims to target 1 crore Solar Installations by 2027 through this scheme. (ANI)

