Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 18 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at Agartala Railway Station recovered and seized 9.5 kg of dry ganja from the platform just before the departure of the Kanchenjunga Express during a routine security check conducted on Thursday.

The ganja was seized from platform No. 1 towards the Jirania end.

Also Read | Patna Voter List Controversy: Election Commission, District Administration Reject Claims in Viral Clip Shared by YouTuber Ajit Anjum, Calls It 'False and Misleading' Amid Bihar's Voter Roll Exercise Row.

The contraband was discovered inside seven packets stored inside two bags, left unclaimed on the platform. Following all legal formalities, the ganja was officially seized as unclaimed property.

The Agartala GRP Police Station has launched an investigation to trace the origin and intended recipient of the seized narcotics. Preliminary estimates place the destination market value of the contraband at around Rs 1.90 lakh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Earlier on July 16, in a major success against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, recovered a huge consignment of narcotics from the general area Kheyerpur.

During a routine check, a truck was intercepted and a thorough search, 3 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from the vehicle, as per the release. The seized contraband is assessed to be worth approximately Rs 30 Crore in the international market.

The recovered narcotics have been handed over to DRI for further investigation and necessary legal action, the release said. This recovery highlights the relentless efforts of Assam Rifles in its ongoing commitment towards a Drug Free Tripura and a Drug Free North East.

Earlier on Monday, Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker.

According to officials, the special Anti-NDPS operation was launched following a tip-off about a large consignment of narcotics being transported by bus. Acting on specific intelligence, police set up a naka checkpoint at Sonapur along HM Road under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)