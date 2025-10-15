Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 15 (ANI): In a remarkable achievement, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya in Agartala has once again secured its position among the top 25 schools in India, according to a nationwide assessment conducted by the prestigious Education World group.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed pride and happiness while congratulating Swami Shubhakarananda, Principal of the renowned School, considering the dedication and devotion of Swami Shubhakarananda and other monks to their lives of service to humanity.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya has bagged a position among the top 25 schools in the country. Having secured 1018 points, it is the only school from the entire North East Region to achieve this distinction.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, has consistently maintained its excellence in academics and holistic education over the years.

The school was also nominated for the Vivekananda School of Excellence Award, which shortlisted 40 institutions out of 13,500 nationwide. It continues to shine as one of the top boys' schools in India, earning multiple Certificates of Merit from CBSE for outstanding board examination results.

The school's commitment to value-based education, academic excellence, and character building continues to make it a beacon of learning in the North East and across the nation.

Swami Shubhakarananda, Principal of Ramkrishna Mission Vidyalaya told ANI that "Yesterday in New Delhi, the award was conferred, and Proctors on behalf of him received the prestigious award and this is all because of the grace of the Holy Trio, and the credits of all teachers, Non-teaching staff, guardians and students." (ANI)

