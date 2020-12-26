Agartala, Dec 25 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally to 33,225, a Health Department official said.

The death toll remained at 381, he said.

Tripura at present has 187 active cases, while 32,634 people have recovered and 23 patients migrated to other states, the official said.

Sixty-eight patients were discharged from GB Pant Hospital on Thursday.

A total of 5,72,192 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

