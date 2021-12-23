Agartala, Dec 23 (PTI) The Tripura government will complete by the end of next year the ambitious Light House Project which aims at providing low-cost housing for the economically weaker sections by using steel frame technology from New Zealand .

The technology will prevent the houses from the perpetual risks of earthquakes, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a video message on Thursday.

The Light House Project (LHP) comprising 1,000 flats is being implemented in the Ramnagar area on the outskirts of the capital city.

“Agartala Light House Project is one of the six dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is being implemented in six states of the country. New Zealand's technology is being used in the Agartala project; it is earthquake resistant,” Deb said.

The chief minister, who inspected the construction site on Wednesday, said booking of flats has already commenced and the project will be completed by December next year.

“One flat will cost around Rs. 15-16 lakh. The beneficiaries have to pay around Rs. 5-6 lakh while the remaining amount will be provided as subsidy by the Central and the state governments”, he said.

Deb said the LHP, initiated under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC-India), is cost-effective and it also gives more durability to structures.

According to engineers, the modern technology from New Zealand gives a dwelling unit minimum durability of 70 years.

The state Public Works Department (PWD) would carry out research on the cost and other aspects as the government is planning to adopt the same technology while constructing buildings.

