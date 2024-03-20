Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha elections in Tripura along with the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency would be held in the first two phases of the General Elections, Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Tripura West Parliamentary Constituency will go to polls in the first phase of General Elections on April 19, the CEO said adding that the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will also be held on the same date.

The Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26, the CEO said. The date of counting is on June 4 (Tuesday).

The Tripura West constituency has 14,61,836 voters (7,33,474 male, 7,28,314 female and 58 from the third gender). Tripura East constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes has 13,95,079 voters (7,01,708 male, 6,93,364 female and 16 from the third gender), the CEO said.

The Ramnagar Assembly Constituency has 45669 voters (22040 male and 23629 female), he said.

Tripura's Elector Population Ratio, which is the ratio between the total number of electors enrolled against the projected population of the state is 675, the CEO said adding that the gender ratio is 991.

The state will have 153 women-managed polling stations, 60 polling stations managed by Persons with Disabilities, 121 Model Poling stations and 60 polling stations managed by youth, the CEO said.

Speaking about the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the CEO said that a total of 70 CAPF companies will be deployed in the state in advance to control the law and order situation and for area dominance. (ANI)

