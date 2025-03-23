Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): The ongoing protest by Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) has blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway, causing disruptions and delays for commuters, including schoolchildren and patients.

In Tripura, students led by Tripura: TSF students' protest causes disruptions on Assam-Agartala National Highwaythe Twipra Students Union have started an indefinite strike. They are blocking main roads in Agartala and demanding the use of Roman script in the Kokborok language.

The blockade has caused inconvenience to travellers including students and patients. Emergency medical services have been affected, ambulances are stuck on the highway. Parents are facing difficulties in taking their children to school.

Karan Jamatia, President of Khumlung College Community TSF, questioned why the state government was playing with students' futures and not letting them write the Kokborok language exam in Roman script.

"Why aren't we allowed to write and study in Roman script? We're also from Tripura, we have our own language and Roman script, so why can't we use it? I want to ask the state government why they're playing with students' futures," he said.

Jamatia said that students faced difficulty in reading the Kokborok language exam in the board exam and said students struggle to read questions because they're not in Roman script. How will they score well?

"Our demand is for the Roman script to be used. Many students in Tripura study in English medium schools, so they're used to Roman script from childhood. But in exams, Kokborok language questions are in Bengali script, which is a problem for those who don't know Bengali," he said.

Soniya Debbarma a protesting student said that their demand is that the Kokborok language exam be conducted in Roman script instead of Bengali script.

"Our demand is for the use of Roman script. In Tripura, many students study in English medium schools and have been learning English since childhood. However, the Kokborok language exam is conducted in Bengali script, which is a problem for those who don't know Bengali and have learned only in Roman script since childhood. They are facing a lot of difficulties, so our demand is that exam questions should be in Roman script," she said.

Sahajan Majumdar, a truck driver stuck in the traffic jam said, "Since yesterday, we are stuck in this traffic jam. We have no food, and our situation has become very bad. There are no hotels nearby, and it has been two days. We have no way to cook food."

Rakesh Laha, a resident, criticised the student's protest saying there are better ways to protest that don't cause trouble for others and hoped that the state government would resolve this issue soon.

"This protest is completely unacceptable. I was taking my daughter to school, and we were delayed. Even after school, we faced the same issue. Patients are suffering as they cannot reach hospitals on time. The way a student wing of a party is protesting isn't right. They've blocked the Assam-Agartala road, which is a lifeline for our state, and ambulances are stuck. Many people are suffering across Tripura. There are better ways to protest that don't cause trouble for others. We hope the government will resolve this issue soon," he said. (ANI)

