India News | Tripura Witnessing Positive Transformation from Atheism to Faith, Spirituality: CM Manik Saha

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday criticized the former Left Front government for fostering an environment of atheism, emphasizing that the people of the state have now moved away from such beliefs and embraced a positive shift towards faith and spirituality. Dr Saha said this while participating in the Pran Pratishtha and inauguration of the Sringeri Balaji Mandir developed in the Pechardahar area of Fatikroy in Unakoti district, replicating South Indian architecture. "I believe this temple will play a significant role in spreading spiritual thoughts and Sanatan culture among the people. I wholeheartedly thank Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri, for establishing this temple in Tripura," said Dr Saha. He mentioned that since 2014, the country has been progressing well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, he launched a scheme named Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) for the renovation and reconstruction of pilgrimage sites. In 2021, the development of Kashi Vishwanath was completed, attracting thousands of devotees from other countries to visit Kashi. Due to PM Modi, pilgrimage sites in other states are also being developed," said Dr Saha.

He said that such initiatives contributed to strengthening the economy.

"Such initiatives not only strengthen religious feelings but also contribute to strengthening the economy. The scenario of this temple will change in a few days. We have also constructed roads to facilitate smooth travel for the people. We never thought that such a temple could be built here in Tripura," he further said. He mentioned that under the leadership of PM Modi, Kedarnath was also repaired after being affected by natural disasters and handed over to pilgrims. "For the first time, a temple was set up in a Muslim country, which we never thought possible, but was possible due to PM Modi. We waited for 500 years, and thanks to PM Modi, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla took place. There was a time when an environment of atheism was created by the then government, and now an environment of theism has been established. Without God, nothing is possible," he added. During the event, Governor of Nagaland La. Ganesan, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD Minister Shudangshu Das and others were present. (ANI)

