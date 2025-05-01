Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has stated that the unemployment rate in the state has decreased significantly. He added that his government has provided jobs to 17,554 people till March 2025.

Saha said this while participating in the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 228 Under Graduate Teacher (UGT) and Graduate Teacher (GT) posts under the state government's Education Department at the Nazrul Kalakshetra Auditorium in Agartala.

Saha, also the state education minister, stated that the process of distributing offers one after another has been ongoing for the last few months.

"Arrangements will be made to provide offers in the next few days as well. The government is doing everything according to the system. It is not the aim of this government to deprive anyone. Through transparency, arrangements have been made to give appointment letters to 228 people in the Education Department today," the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

"Out of these, 66 are UGT and 162 are GT. The government has clear guidelines for recruitment, so that the examination is conducted with transparency. I extend my sincere greetings and congratulations to those who are receiving their appointment letters today on behalf of the state government. I also hope that their career will be beautiful and bright," he added.

Saha said that the TET II examination was completed on April 27, and the TET I examination will be held on May 4.

He said that one of the goals of the state government is to increase the speed of administration with transparency.

"The government is working in this direction. In addition to creating new posts in various departments, initiatives have also been taken to fill the vacant posts. After our government came to power, a total of 17,554 people have been given government jobs, including die-in-harness, till March 2025, through the transparent recruitment policy. To avoid problems in government or administrative work, arrangements have been made to recruit employees through outsourcing," said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has not faced any challenges so far because the government has been providing government jobs with transparency.

"Our promise is to provide jobs and ensure employment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also repeatedly said that transparency is very important to us. Now, the employment environment in the state has improved. More than 2,900 people have been employed in government and private institutions through various agencies in the field of security guards and other services. More than 1,600 jobs have been created in the industrial areas of the state in the last three years through the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is giving special importance to skill development along with vocational education.

"According to a survey, the unemployment rate in our state in 2018-19 was much higher than the national average. The state average was 10% while in the financial year 2023-24, the state unemployment average is 1.7%", he added.

Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly, Kalyani Saha Roy, Special Secretary of the Education Department, Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Director NC Sharma, and other officials were present as distinguished guests at the offer distribution ceremony on Wednesday. (ANI)

