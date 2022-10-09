Mumbai, October 9: The Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena submitted a list of three names and symbols for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly constituency bypolls to the Election Commission.

Amid a row over Shiv Sena's 'Bow and Arrow' symbol claim, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday froze the symbol barring both the rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: Aaditya Thackeray Blames ‘Traitors’ After EC Barred Both Factions From Using Party Symbol and Name During Andheri East Bypoll 2022.

Following this, the Thackeray faction on Sunday submitted the options of 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Torch' as symbols for the party to the Election Commission. Further, the Thackeray camp suggested three names -- Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for the upcoming bye-elections. Shiv Sena Symbol Row: ECI Bars Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde Camps From Using Shiv Sena Name, Symbol for Andheri East Assembly Bypoll 2022.

"Our party's name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)', 'Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)' or 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', that would be acceptable to us," Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction hit out at the rival Thackeray camp, saying it would not get any votes and was busy seeking public sympathy.

Minister in Chief Minister Shinde's cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said, "They (Uddhav faction) have not done anything in the past 2.5 years. People would not vote for them, thus they are seeking sympathy. ECI is a constitutional authority, we should keep its respect, not insult them over Twitter." "We have all the documents and we have a majority. We will get justice and the symbol as well," added Kesarkar.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led-faction Shiv Sena as "traitors" after the Election Commission (EC) froze the symbol barring both the rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.

"Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

Notably, EC passed the interim order saying in Andheri East bye polls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol "Bow and Arrow", reserved for "Shiv Sena". The Commission's ruling came amid the ongoing symbol war between the Uddhav Thackeray camp and rival Eknath Shinde camp.

In its order, the Commission said, "In order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence, the Commission hereby makes the following Interim Order, to cover the purpose of the current Bye-elections and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter in terms of Para 15 of the Symbols Order:- Neither of the two groups led by Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde (Petitioner) and other led by Uddhav Thackeray (Respondent) be permitted to use the name of the party Shiv Sena simplicitor."

"Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol "Bow and Arrow", reserved for "Shivsenal'; Both the groups shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Shivsena; and Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections," added the Commission.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

