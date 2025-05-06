Indore, May 6 (PTI) Gurdeep Kaur Vasu, a 34-year-old woman from Indore who cannot speak, hear, or see, has made history by passing the Class 12 board examination, an extraordinary achievement fuelled by her courage and passion for learning.

According to the results declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday, Gurdeep scored 207 out of 400 marks and passed in the second division.

Also Read | CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025: NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Courses at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Know Steps To Download.

Officials stated that she is the first student in the educational history of the state to take the Class 12 exams in subjects including English, Geography, Political Science, and Drawing and Designing, despite her unique challenges.

As per MPBSE rules, she was provided with a writer during the examination.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Pact: PM Narendra Modi, Counterpart Keir Starmer Seal FTA and Double Contribution Convention Agreements To Boost Trade.

Anand Service Society, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the disabled in the city, has been helping Gurdeep with studies for the last several years.

Monika Purohit, director of the organisation and an expert in sign language, told PTI that Gurdeep communicates through sign language by pressing the hands and fingers.

"To convey our messages, we also press her hands and fingers in the sign language," she said, adding that special books with Braille script were ordered from Dehradun for Gurdeep's studies.

Notably, the writer who assisted Gurdeep during the exams was also deaf and mute, making this achievement even more inspiring, she said.

A festive atmosphere now surrounds Gurdeep's family. Her younger sister Harpreet communicated with her through sign language. Gurdeep expressed her desire to continue her education, gain college admission, and learn how to operate a computer.

Harpreet added that Gurdeep is also seeking a government job in the Class IV category under the Divyang quota, alongside her studies.

"Our family wants Gurdeep to get a government job so she can be self-reliant," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)