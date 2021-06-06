Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat for the resumption of Chardham Yatra, tourism, and related activities in the state in a phased manner.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh said that people working in the hospitality sector must be vaccinated.

He further said that with the opening of the tourism sector, people who earn their livelihood from it will benefit and the state will receive tax as well.

Meanwhile, according to a study carried out by Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the non-profit Social Development for Communities Foundation, the high death rate in the Himalayan states is a matter of great concern.

Amongst all the Himalayan states in the country, Uttarakhand has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate of two per cent, as recorded on Sunday.

As many as 11 states across the country have registered a high Covid-19 death rate, out of which six are Himalayan states. From these, Uttarakhand tops the chart followed by Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur.

As per the state health bulletin, Uttarakhand reported 619 new positive cases, 2,531 recoveries, and 16 deaths on Saturday. The death toll of the state stands at 6,664. (ANI)

