Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday announced industrialist Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy and party leaders Vaddiraju Ravichandra and D Damodar Rao as its candidates in the elections to fill three vacancies from the state in Rajya Saba.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao selected the three men as the party's candidates, TRS sources said.

While Parthasarathi Reddy is a top industrialist in the pharmaceutical sector, Ravichandra is a backward class leader and also a businessman.

Damodar Rao, who served in TRS in different capacities, is a media personality, the sources said.

The elections would be held to fill the vacancies arising due to the retirement of V Laxmikanta Rao and D Srinivas next month and the resignation of Banda Prakash.

Given its strength of 102 in the Telangana assembly of 119, the TRS is in a position to bag all three seats.

