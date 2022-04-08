New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) MPs and leaders will sit on a day-long dharna in the national capital on April 11 to protest the Centre's "discriminatory" policy on rice procurement, according to sources.

The protest would be held at the premise of the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi by TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs and elected representatives of urban and rural local bodies.

TRS government in Telangana has been demanding the Centre procure the entire parboiled rice from the state. However, the Centre has been saying it can procure only raw rice and not the parboiled ones which are not consumed largely in India.

On Thursday, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, warned the Centre that farmers will be forced to protest in Delhi if the entire parboiled is not purchased from the state.

She alleged the Centre was making excuses for not procuring parboiled rice from Telangana and accused of meting out "step-motherly treatment" to the state.

